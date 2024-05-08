Slayer's Kerry King played his first-ever solo show on May 7, 2024 at Reggie's Rock Club in Chicago, Illinois. See fan-shot video and the full setlist below.

Kerry King, flanked by vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), guitarist Phil Demmel (ex-Vio-Lence, ex-Machine Head), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah) and drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), ripped through 17 songs. The set was split between 11 new solo cuts off From Hell I Rise and six Slayer covers.

Kerry King's New Album From Hell I Rise

Kerry King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, will be released on May 17.

“If you’ve ever liked any Slayer throughout any part of our history, there’s something on this record that you’ll get into, be it classic punk, fast punk, thrash, or just plain heavy metal," King said at the time the record was first announced. “Even with a record in the can, I’ve still got so many songs that need to be finished. This is what I know how to do…number one being music, number two being metal. It’s been a part of my life for 40 years, and I’m nowhere near being done.”

The album features 13 tracks, 11 of which were played last night (May 7).

Kerry King Setlist — May 7, 2024

via setlist.fm

01. "Where I Reign"

02. "Toxic"

03. "Rage"

04. "Repentless" (Slayer song)

05. "Two Fists"

06. "Residue"

07. "Hate Worldwide" (Slayer song)

08. "Idle Hands"

09. "Trophies of the Tyrant"

10. "Chemical Warfare" (Slayer song)

11. "Everything I Hate About You"

12. "Disciple" (Slayer song)

13. "Shrapnel"

14. "Crucifixation"

15. "Raining Blood" (Slayer song)

16. "Black Magic" (Slayer song)

17. "From Hell I Rise"

Kerry King, "Where I Reign" Live (May 7, 2024)

Kerry King, "Raining Blood" + "Black Magic" Live (May 7, 2024)

Kerry King, "Idle Hands" Live (May 7, 2024)

Kerry King on Tour

King and his band will return to the stage on May 9 at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Florida. At other festivals this year, Slayer have reemerged for a trio of headlining sets later this year, their first since their worldwide farewell tour that concluded in 2019.

In addition to festival appearances, King Will head out supporting Lamb of God and Mastodon on their co-headlining tour celebrating the 20th anniversaries of Ashes of the Wake and Leviathan.

