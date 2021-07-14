Killswitch Engage to Perform 2 Albums in Full for Streaming Concert Event
Killswitch Engage will engage in a pre-recorded streaming event scheduled to air 7PM ET Aug. 6. The special show will find the metalcore act performing two of their albums in their entirety — 2019's Atonement, the band's latest effort, and their 2000 self-titled debut.
The event, dubbed "Vaccinated + Intoxicated," was filmed live at The Palladium in Worcester, Mass., near Killswitch Engage's home base. Directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye, the entire event will be available to stream for 48 hours after.
"I am pleased we were able to finally pull this together," says Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach. "I hope everyone who watches enjoys this as much as we did making it. Aside from the music, the laughter and funny moments were an equal part of the experience. The whole package really feels like a Killswitch experience, and we're stoked for everyone to see and hear it."
Click to get tickets for the streaming concert, which will broadcast here. Pre-orders for merch bundles surrounding the show featuring branded event items such posters, T-shirts, VIP laminates and more are also available. See all of Killswitch's 2021 tour dates below.
In related Killswitch Engage news, Leach and his fellow Killswitch bandmate Adam Dutkiewicz recently reactivated their side project Times of Grace, releasing the new song "Medusa" last month.
Killswitch Engage Summer 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 11 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival
Sept. 12 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Sept. 24 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
Sept. 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Festival
Sept. 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 + Code Orange Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ National Balloon Classic
Sept. 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino
Sept. 29 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Amp.
Oct. 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 2 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Oct. 3 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Oct. 5 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amp.
Oct. 8 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Oct. 9 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Oct. 13 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 15 – Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amp.
Oct. 20 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amp.
Oct. 22 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Park
Oct. 23 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 24 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 26 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 28 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Ins. Amp.
Oct. 29 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Woods Pavilion
Oct. 30 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Nov. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Nov. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion