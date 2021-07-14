Killswitch Engage will engage in a pre-recorded streaming event scheduled to air 7PM ET Aug. 6. The special show will find the metalcore act performing two of their albums in their entirety — 2019's Atonement, the band's latest effort, and their 2000 self-titled debut.

The event, dubbed "Vaccinated + Intoxicated," was filmed live at The Palladium in Worcester, Mass., near Killswitch Engage's home base. Directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye, the entire event will be available to stream for 48 hours after.

"I am pleased we were able to finally pull this together," says Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach. "I hope everyone who watches enjoys this as much as we did making it. Aside from the music, the laughter and funny moments were an equal part of the experience. The whole package really feels like a Killswitch experience, and we're stoked for everyone to see and hear it."

Click to get tickets for the streaming concert, which will broadcast here. Pre-orders for merch bundles surrounding the show featuring branded event items such posters, T-shirts, VIP laminates and more are also available. See all of Killswitch's 2021 tour dates below.

In related Killswitch Engage news, Leach and his fellow Killswitch bandmate Adam Dutkiewicz recently reactivated their side project Times of Grace, releasing the new song "Medusa" last month.

Atom Splitter PR

Killswitch Engage Summer 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 11 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival

Sept. 12 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 24 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Festival

Sept. 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest

Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 + Code Orange Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ National Balloon Classic

Sept. 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 29 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Amp.

Oct. 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 2 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Oct. 3 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Oct. 5 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amp.

Oct. 8 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Oct. 9 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 15 – Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amp.

Oct. 20 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amp.

Oct. 22 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Park

Oct. 23 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 26 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 28 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Ins. Amp.

Oct. 29 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Woods Pavilion

Oct. 30 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Nov. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Nov. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion