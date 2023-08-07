The Kinks’ Former Keyboardist John Gosling Has Died at 75

John Gosling, the musician who played keyboards in The Kinks for the bulk of the 1970s, has died at the age of 75, the band confirmed in a message that Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling," the band said in an Aug. 4 statement that emerged alongside a vintage film clip of Gosling. "We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family," they added.

The Kinks' Dave Davies said he was "deeply upset by John Gosling's passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks' music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man."

The Kinks' Ray Davies said, "Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John."

The Kinks drummer Mick Avory stated, "Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humor, which made him [a] popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God bless him."

Gosling was born on Feb. 6, 1948, in Paignton, Devon, England. In 1970, he joined the Kinks right before they were due to appear on Top of the Pops. He later contributed keyboards to the in-progress demo for "Lola," which became a No. 2 U.K. hit for the Kinks. The keyboardist's tenure includes the Top 40 U.S. hit "A Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy."

In 1978, Gosling was succeeded in The Kinks by keyboardist Gordon Edwards, who died in 2003. Keyboardist Ian Gibbons, who succeeded Edwards, died in 2019. The Kinks broke up in 1996.

Below, watch a 1972 performance by The Kinks that features Ray Davies introducing Gosling on keyboards alongside the rest of the band.

Watch: John Gosling Performs Onstage With The Kinks in 1972

The Kinks Salute John Gosling

