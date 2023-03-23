The 12 Best Songs About Going Crazy, Chosen by Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick)

Here are the 12 best songs about going crazy, as chosen by guitarist Jason Bieler.

Best known for his work in Saigon Kick and, if you didn't already know, as a hand model, Bieler's musical capabilities are stretched out on Postcards From the Asylum, the new album from by his project, Jason Bieler and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra.

The successor to 2021's Songs for the Apocalypse, this record (out April 14), is a stylistically fearless offering that ranges from muscular riff-driven tracks ("Sic Riff") to prog ("Deep Blue") to power-punk ("Heathens") to the totally nutty ("Flying Monkeys"). In other words, if you like heavy music of almost any variety, there's a more than fair chance there's something on here that'll speak right to you.

The list of guest contributors is as impressive as the musical diversity on Postcards From the Aslyum, featuring Andee Blacksugar (Blondie, KMFDM, Peter Murphy), Marco Minnemann (Steven Wilson, Joe Satriani, The Aristocrats), Todd “Dammit” Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators, Toque), Edu Cominato (Geoff Tate, Soto), Ryo Okumoto (Spock’s Beard, Progject) and more.

"When one creates a double album called Postcards From The Asylum, a loosely themed concept record about man's decent into madness, a few questions may arise. So here are a list of some of my favorite tunes about having your kangaroos loose in the top paddock," comments Bieler on his personal list below of the best songs about going crazy.

But before you dive into those tracks, first, hit play on the video below and listen to "Sic Riff."

Jason Bieler & The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra, "Sic Riff"