The 12 Best Songs About Going Crazy, Chosen by Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick)
Here are the 12 best songs about going crazy, as chosen by guitarist Jason Bieler.
Best known for his work in Saigon Kick and, if you didn't already know, as a hand model, Bieler's musical capabilities are stretched out on Postcards From the Asylum, the new album from by his project, Jason Bieler and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra.
The successor to 2021's Songs for the Apocalypse, this record (out April 14), is a stylistically fearless offering that ranges from muscular riff-driven tracks ("Sic Riff") to prog ("Deep Blue") to power-punk ("Heathens") to the totally nutty ("Flying Monkeys"). In other words, if you like heavy music of almost any variety, there's a more than fair chance there's something on here that'll speak right to you.
The list of guest contributors is as impressive as the musical diversity on Postcards From the Aslyum, featuring Andee Blacksugar (Blondie, KMFDM, Peter Murphy), Marco Minnemann (Steven Wilson, Joe Satriani, The Aristocrats), Todd “Dammit” Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators, Toque), Edu Cominato (Geoff Tate, Soto), Ryo Okumoto (Spock’s Beard, Progject) and more.
"When one creates a double album called Postcards From The Asylum, a loosely themed concept record about man's decent into madness, a few questions may arise. So here are a list of some of my favorite tunes about having your kangaroos loose in the top paddock," comments Bieler on his personal list below of the best songs about going crazy.
But before you dive into those tracks, first, hit play on the video below and listen to "Sic Riff."
Jason Bieler & The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra
Jason Bieler & The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra, "Sic Riff"
Pink Floyd, "Brain Damage"
This song haunted me as a child — why I was listening to this as a 4-year-old is a story for another time.
Queen, "I'm Going Slightly Mad"
Of all the types of “mad” you can go, I find “slightly” to be the most socially acceptable.
Pasty Cline, "Crazy"
I love playing this tune slowed down, in a candlelit room while rocking slowly back and forth grinning, although my family generally frowns upon this.
Men At Work, "Who Can It Be Now"
Proving even fear, isolation and paranoia can be fun if set to a cacthy tune!
Jimi Hendrix, "Manic Depression"
Now, in these politically correct times, it would be called Bipolar Depression…but where is the fun in creating an epic riff around that title?
The Police, "Mother"
The sheer horrors family can inflict upon each other, especially parents…all set to a wonderful Andy Summers tune, which, while reflecting must have had a subconscious influence on my song Annalise from Songs For The Apocalypse…funny how that works.
The Kinks, "Destroyer"
"And theres a little yellow man in my head.” I always imagined that yellow guy to be the man with the yellow hat from the Curious George books…not sure why, apologies.
Talking Heads, "Psycho Killer"
No real reason, just know that if the cheese ever completely slips off my cracker and I become a serial killer…this will be in my head as I chase you. "Qu'est-ce que c’est? Fa-fa-fa-fa, fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa, better Run, run, run, run, run, run, run away."
Radiohead, "Paranoid Android"
I loved the idea that a robot could suffer from the same mental issues we do, but then the lyrics he says he’s not an android, which bummed me out. But he did hear unborn chicken voices in his head, so we have that going for us.
Ozzy Osbourne, "Diary of a Madman"
One of the greatest guitar intros of all time, the true diabolical nature of this tune is, not so much the lyrics for but me as a young person assuming the only way to get a “real gig” was to be be a Randy Rhoads sized human. For you young kids this was before negative body image was a thing.
Tom Waits, "What's He Building"
"What's he building in there? / What the hell is he building in there? / He has subscriptions to those magazines / He never waves when he goes by / He's hiding something from the rest of us / He's all to himself I think I know why."
Quiet Riot, "Bang Your Head (Metal Health)"
Long before anyone ever discussed their mental health, this forward thinking quartet wanted to make sure we were taking stock of our METAL HEALTH, and they have never been given proper credit historically speaking for doing so!