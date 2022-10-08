Kirk Hammett Joins Journey In Hawaii For ‘Wheel in the Sky’ & ‘Enter Sandman’

Metallica's Kirk Hammett was part of the Journey ohana Thursday night (Oct. 6) as the guitarist made a surprise appearance, joining the classic rockers onstage for a two-song showdown that featured a fan favorite from each band.

First up was Journey's "Wheel in the Sky" followed by the troupe ripping into Metallica's "Enter Sandman." You can see the fan-filmed videos below.

It was all part of Journey's two-night appearance at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena Oct. 5 and 6. Hammett, who has a home in Hawaii and is often surfing on the coastal waters, was dressed for the occasion in a skull-printed Hawaiian shirt.

The guitarist posted about the special guest spot on his Instagram page alongside a photo with Journey axeman Neal Schon with Hammett sharing, "Had a wonderful couple days hanging out with Neal and the guys from Journey - Thanks so much guys for having me jam on 'Wheel In the Sky,' super fun and hope to hang again soon! Much, much Aloha!!!!"

Schon also shared a bit about the team up on his Twitter page, writing, "Had a great time with Kirk Hammett of @Metallica last night at 2nd Sold Out @JourneyOfficial show in Hawaii, Neal Blaisdell Center Honolulu. I put together a jam today for 'Wheel' w/ 'Enter Sandman'."

The special appearance comes as happier news for Journey and members Schon and Jonathan Cain who have been recently sued by former frontman Steve Perry over song trademark issues - an allegation that Schon has said is "a bunch of total crap."

Hammett is currently on a break from touring with Metallica before the band resumes later this year with a pair of benefit shows. The guitarist also recently released his debut solo material with his Portals EP inspired by a newfound love of prog music.

Watch Kirk Hammett perform "Wheel in the Sky" and "Enter Sandman" with Journey