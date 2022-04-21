Kirk Hammett is set to moderate a panel at the world's largest horror festival, Midsummer Scream. The Metallica guitarist is an avid horror movie memorabilia collector and collects everything from posters to props.

Midsummer Scream's website states that the event is an annual Halloween & Horror convention with over 350 exhibitors, a dozen mini-haunts and attractions, panels, live performances and more. Hammett is moderating "The Original Monsters" panel during the convention which will feature family members of some of the most iconic monsters in history.

The panel will feature family members of Boris Karloff aka Frankenstein, Lon Chaney Jr. aka the Wolf Man and Bela Lugosi aka Count Dracula, along with House of Wax star Vincent Price. The Metallica guitarist's panel is Saturday, July 30 at 4:30PM PT at the Long Beach Convention Center.

During the Mill Valley Film Festival Hammett said during a Q&A session, "Heavy metal and horror movies come from the same sources, they come from the same seeds, they have a lot of the same imagery and subject matter and whatnot. And for myself, part of the appeal of movies is coming in contact with my own mortality but not having to pay the price."

He goes on to say that you could relive a death but not have to go through with the actual experience and you can bring yourself to a point "where you're maybe in a state of fear, but for your own pleasure."

Hammett won't be the only star in attendance at the world's largest Halloween and horror convention. Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips) from Rob Zombie's The Munsters will be there as well as Michael Meyers (James Jude Courtney) from Halloween, and Sapphire Sandalo from Paranormal Caught on Camera and Ghost Town Terror as well as many other stars.

The Midsummer Scream convention is taking place in Long Beach, California from July 29 through July 31.