Watch Kirk Hammett, Steven Tyler + Billy Gibbons Perform at Peter Green Tribute

Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons performed in the all-star band that paid tribute to the music of Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green on Tuesday (Feb. 25). Spearheaded by Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, the celebration took place at the London Palladium.

Billed as Mick Fleetwood & Friends, the night's rotation also featured Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie. Oasis' Noel Gallagher, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, John Mayall, Bill Wyman and Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey took part as well. Watch some fan-captured footage of the concert below.

The whole thing will be documented in an extensive live album. To be released Oct. 19 as a "Super Deluxe" box set containing four vinyl records, two CDs, a Blu-ray disc and a photo book, Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac is available for pre-order now.

"The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," Fleetwood explained before the show, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported. "And it's important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

Green formed Fleetwood Mac with the group's namesake drummer in 1967. The act was more of a blues-rock combo before its heady days as a pop-rock radio behemoth. Green helped compose much of the group's early material before leaving the outfit in the early '70s. He went on to perform with the Peter Green Splinter Group and under the guise of Peter Green & Friends before seemingly retiring from the music spotlight in 2010.

But Green isn't completely inactive these days. Just last month, it was reported that Hammett — who now owns Green's "Green" 1959 Les Paul guitar — was working in the recording studio with the early Fleetwood Mac icon. It later emerged that the Metallica member sings on a tribute tune to the musician.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, "The Green Manalishi" - Feb. 25, 2020

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, "Rattlesnake Shake" - Feb. 25, 2020

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, "Stop Messin' Round" - Feb. 25, 2020

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, "Albatross" - Feb. 25, 2020

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Rehearsal Teaser