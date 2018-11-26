KISS Add to 2019 ‘End of the Road’ North American Tour
KISS Army, if your city didn't pop up on the first round of dates, just hold tight. The group just announced a second North American tour leg that will take place in late summer hitting a mix of indoor and outdoor venues.
The second leg of the "End of the Road" tour kicks off Aug. 6 in Sunrise, Fla., and continues through Sept. 16 in Oakland, Calif., crossing the country along the way.
The initial tour leg yielded more than half a million tickets sold, and the new leg should continue to be one of the hottest tickets of the year. KISS will also be offering Meet and Greet opportunities through their kissonline.com website beginning tomorrow (Nov. 27) at 10AM local time. The KISS Army fan club presales will start Wednesday (Nov. 28) at 9AM local time. Visit the band's website for more details on tickets and VIP experiences. Meanwhile, the general public on sale will start Monday (Dec. 3) at 10AM local time via LiveNation.com.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS in a statement. See all of the tour dates for the second leg below.
KISS "End of the Road" 2019 North American Tour (Second Leg)
Aug. 6 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Aug. 8 - Charleston, N.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
Aug. 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 13 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 14 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Aug. 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Aug. 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 20 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Aug. 21 - Hershey, Pa. @ HersheyPark Stadium
Aug. 23 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 27 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 31 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sept. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 5 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
Sept. 7 - Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center
Sept. 8 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 9 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Sept. 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
