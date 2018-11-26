KISS Add to 2019 ‘End of the Road’ North American Tour

KISS Army, if your city didn't pop up on the first round of dates, just hold tight. The group just announced a second North American tour leg that will take place in late summer hitting a mix of indoor and outdoor venues.

The second leg of the "End of the Road" tour kicks off Aug. 6 in Sunrise, Fla., and continues through Sept. 16 in Oakland, Calif., crossing the country along the way.

The initial tour leg yielded more than half a million tickets sold, and the new leg should continue to be one of the hottest tickets of the year. KISS will also be offering Meet and Greet opportunities through their kissonline.com website beginning tomorrow (Nov. 27) at 10AM local time. The KISS Army fan club presales will start Wednesday (Nov. 28) at 9AM local time. Visit the band's website for more details on tickets and VIP experiences. Meanwhile, the general public on sale will start Monday (Dec. 3) at 10AM local time via LiveNation.com.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS in a statement. See all of the tour dates for the second leg below.

Courtesy of KISS

KISS "End of the Road" 2019 North American Tour (Second Leg)

Aug. 6 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Aug. 8 - Charleston, N.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Aug. 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Aug. 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Aug. 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 20 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Aug. 21 - Hershey, Pa. @ HersheyPark Stadium

Aug. 23 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 27 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 31 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sept. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 5 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

Sept. 7 - Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

Sept. 8 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 9 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena