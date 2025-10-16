Rockers Mourn the Death of Legendary KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley

The music world is in mourning, as one of the legendary greats of rock, Ace Frehley, has died at the age of 74.

Back in late September, it was reported that Frehley was pausing his tour after the guitarist suffered what was described by his manager as a "minor fall in the studio." The fall resulted in a brief hospitalization.

But about a week later on Oct. 6, it was announced that the guitarist was canceling the remainder of his 2025 touring citing "ongoing medical issues."

On Thursday afternoon (Oct. 16), reports surfaced that Frehley had been on life support after suffering a brain bleed from the fall. It was then confirmed by Frehley's family that the rocker had passed later in the day.

The family shared:

We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!

Paul Daniel "Ace" Frehley was born on April 27, 1951 in New York City. While a member of KISS, the guitarist adapted the "Spaceman" persona. He remained an essential member of the group and was credited on each of their first 10 studio albums. He would later return to the group and appear on an eleventh album, 1998's Psycho Circus, with the group.

READ MORE: Why Ace Frehley Left KISS in 1982

Outside of KISS, Ace recorded eight studio albums with a ninth, Origins, Vol. 3, expected this year. He also led his band Frehley's Comet through two albums as well.

A force of rock 'n' roll and an inspiration to countless future rock and metal musicians, Ace was truly one-of-a-kind.

Below, scroll through to see some of tributes left by musicians and other music industry peers reflecting on the life and legacy of Ace Frehley.

