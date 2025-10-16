Founding KISS member Ace Frehley died Oct. 16 after being injured in a fall in September. He was 74.

Frehley's family released the following statement:

We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!

Frehley was hospitalized in late September after a "minor fall in his studio." As a result, he was forced to cancel a show in California. On Oct. 6, a statement was released, indicating Frehley had canceled all remaining 2025 tour dates "due to some ongoing medical issues."

On Oct. 16, it was reported that the rocker was on life support and within hours it had been confirmed that Frehley had passed away.

Frehley spent two tenures with KISS, starting with the band's inception in New York City in 1973. His first run with the band under "The Spaceman" makeup ended in 1982.

His second stint with KISS ran from 1996 until 2002 when it was believed the band had completed its farewell tour. KISS would eventually continue without Frehley before embarking on a massive farewell tour between 2019 and 2023.

READ MORE: How Many Years 7 Big Rock + Metal Bands Went Before Reuniting After a Farewell Tour

Frehley would move on to become a solo artist, releasing a number of albums over the years. His most recent, 10,000 Volts, arrived in 2024. He was reportedly working on Origins Vol. 3 with hopes of releasing it sometime before the end of this year.

Here is a look back at the original KISS guitarist's life through photos from throughout the years.

35 Photos of Ace Frehley Through The Years Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll