KISS Announce Fozzy, Queensryche + Ratt for KISS Kruise X

With KISS winding down their touring career, there's at least one more KISS Kruise in the works. The tenth edition of the KISS Kruise will set sail Oct. 30-Nov. 4, with the iconic rock band joined by Fozzy, Queensryche and Ratt.

Sixthman has announced that the cruise will set sail from Miami, heading to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Hondurus before returning to port. Ticketing info and cabin availability is now available via the KISS Kruise website.

As with past events, there will be plenty of performances, autograph sessions and more. KISS will bring their KISS Expo rare memorabilia collection to view, and there will be 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, an outdoor pool, hot tubs, spa treatments and more to keep you occupied between sets.

Prices for the cruise start at $1,380 with flexible payment options available and a low deposit of $250 per person. Get all details on the 2020 KISS Kruise here.

And, if you're not able to make the cruise, be sure to catch KISS before their 2021 farewell performance at one of these stops.

Sixthman / KISS Kruise X