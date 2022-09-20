KISS figurehead Gene Simmons doesn't take too kindly to having friends, as the famous rocker indicated to Goldmine in the music magazine's latest issue.

In the new interview with Simmons — it's now on select newsstands and also available at the Goldmine shop — the musician said he doesn't even have friends.

But what about his partner in crime, KISS guitarist and co-vocalist Paul Stanley? Well, the KISS singer-bassist made an exception for his bandmate. And that seems to be the only one.

Simmons explained to Goldmine, "Even today as I sit here, other than Paul (Stanley), and we only get together when we do stuff for the band… How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don't have friends."

The unmistakable "Demon" of classic rock continued, "If friends means, 'Gee, I don't know what I'm going to do this afternoon. Hey, you want to come over and hang out?'"

Indeed: "I'm more interested in what I want to do," Simmons spelled out. "I don't want to pretend that I'm interested in what you want to do, because I am not."

That singular focus aligns with the shrewd outlook the singer and businessman has presented in the past. Such as when he claimed he makes money at an "Olympic" level.

"Money, for me, has become what champions in the Olympics do," Simmons told People last year. "They want to keep improving because they want the judges to hold up a higher number. That's what it becomes when you don't have enough food in your belly. You don't think of it that way … you just want to feed yourself."

He added, "Once you have enough [money], a roof over your head and food in your belly and stuff — it's, how much better can I do this? How much more can I do this? More like a contest. It's different."

