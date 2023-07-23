KISS’ Paul Stanley Alludes to His Favorite AC/DC Album – ‘[It] Was Just Monumental’

Like just about every rock and metal lover, KISS co-founder Paul Stanley is a fan of Australia’s AC/DC. In fact, he recently revealed his thoughts on the professional growth and personal impact of their 1980 comeback LP – Back in Black – suggesting that he might just see it as the best of the bunch.

The latest issue of Classic Rock magazine offers an in-depth celebration of the seminal band, with numerous artists giving praise to their various accomplishments. Chief among them is Stanley, who reflected on his history with AC/DC before championing their legendary seventh (or eighth, depending on your perspective) studio collection.

“When Brian Johnson joined AC/DC, I was curious – like everyone was – about how that would impact the band and the chemistry they had with Bon Scott,” Stanley admitted, adding:

But what they created with 'Back in Black' was just monumental. The way that album starts with “Hells Bells,” it hit me like the first time I heard Black Sabbath – like, “Holy shit!” With 'Back in Black,' the band’s sound was polished to some degree. They were building on what they’d done before, moving forward. That kind of bare-bones grit they had in the early days was replaced with this driving sonic overload. But it was so brilliant. I thought what was gained overrode what was lost.

Obviously, Stanley isn’t alone in his praise, as Back in Black is frequently seen by fans as AC/DC’s magnum opus. Likewise, publications such as Consequence, Ultimate Classic Rock and Classic Rock have deemed it their best or second-best LP.

Stanley also spoke about the first time he ever saw “the real deal” AC/DC in concert: “It was at the Whisky A Go Go in LA, sometime in the mid-seventies. They were so gritty, and the adrenaline level was just crazy. The amount of energy that Angus [Young, guitarist] was expending on stage was mind boggling.”

Of course, the famed frontman/guitarist is equally open to sharing his thoughts on himself, as demonstrated by his inclusion in upcoming book The Singers Talk - The Greatest Singers of Our Time Discuss the One Thing They're Never Asked About: Their Voices. Unsurprisingly, Stanley is joined by several other top-tier rock artists, including Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, Bruce Springsteen, Roger Daltrey, Ann Wilson and yes, Brian Johnson. The book is set to come out on Sept. 5 via Permuted Press, and you can preorder it here.

Earlier this month, KISS’ bassist Gene Simmons talked about offering an unplanned music lesson to Rush’s Geddy Lee due to Lee not “understand[ing] what a blues scale was.” Elsewhere, Sammy Hagar opened up about the time he took his penis out while opening for KISS back in 1977.

As for AC/DC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN that although he doesn’t “understand all of the words,” he enjoys the Aussie ensemble’s “energy.”

