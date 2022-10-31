Paul Stanley Explains Why Jimmy Page Is More Than Just a Guitar Player

KISS mainstay Paul Stanley recently sang the praises of Led Zeppelin guitar icon Jimmy Page, saying the rocker is more than just a guitar player.

The KISS commendation came aboard KISS Kruise XI, the 2022 edition of KISS' signature vacation cruise that just completed its first trek from Los Angeles to Mexico last week. It again set sail from L.A. to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, on Oct. 29.

During an onstage Q&A session with KISS during Week 1 of the KISS Kruise XI, Stanley was asked by L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns to name his musical role model.

"The guy I respect the most and had the most impact on me is Jimmy Page," Stanley responded. "Jimmy's Beethoven. Jimmy is so far beyond. When people say, Oh, all respect to a lot of other hotshot guitar players. They're guitar players. Jimmy Page is a brilliant cinematographer; he's a brilliant arranger. He paints with sound." (via Blabbermouth)

The KISS guitarist-vocalist opined, "There's lots of guys [who] say, Well, who's better, [Eric] Clapton or…? Jimmy Page is in a class totally by himself. And there's loads of great guitar players, but he's so far beyond."

Stanley continued, "It's amazing. … I was a 17-year-old kid seeing them in 1969, and it was life-changing. It changed my life. I couldn't believe how great they were. I couldn't believe that the bar could be that high."

The KISS figurehead added, "To be at this point in my life where I go out to dinner with Jimmy, or Jimmy sends me texts, or says to me, about KISS, he goes, 'You guys are a serious, kick-ass rock and roll band.' Well, it doesn't get better than that."

Two weeks ago, KISS unveiled a new "Navy Strength" bottle of their signature Cold Gin beverage. A month ago, KISS bassist-vocalist Gene Simmons said he doesn't have any friends.

