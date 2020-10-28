Kittie Releasing ‘Live at the London Music Hall’ Next Month

KIttie will team up with The Nacelle Company to release their upcoming live set, Kittie: Live at the London Music Hall next month. The set will arrive on Nov. 17.

The concert set, shot in 2019, finds the band taking the stage for the first time since 2013. Featuring line-ups from multiple eras, this 20th anniversary reunion show served as the after party for their all-encompassing career-spanning documentary, Kittie: Origins/Evolutions.

The Nacelle company has a hybrid distribution system that will allow fans to view the concert film Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play and Comcast.

“Performing with Kittie at the London Music Hall, in all of its incredible incarnations both past and present, was genuinely one of the best nights of my life," says vocalist Morgan Lander, who also serves as a producer on the concert film. "We are so happy to finally be able to share with the world the beauty and joy of this reunion, and the sheer power of the live experience.”

In 2014, the group started working on a project that would reunite past and present members for a documentary in advance of their 20th anniversary, and in 2018 Kittie: Origins/Evolutions was released on DVD and Blu-Ray for the first time.

You can pre-order it for Apple TV here.

Behind the Scenes: Kittie at the London Music Hall