Kittie Play First Live Show in 5 Years at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Kittie played their first live show in five years yesterday (Sept. 8) at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia. While they have one more performance slated for 2022, they anticipate that they'll be playing more in 2023.

Prior to yesterday's appearance, Kittie's last show took place in October of 2017 in Ontario, and before that, they hadn't played since 2013 [via Setlist.fm]. Therefore, Blue Ridge was the third time in the last decade that sisters Morgan and Mercedes Lander, Tara McLeod and Ivana "Ivy" Vujic shared a stage in public together.

Next up, Kittie will perform at the highly-anticipated 2022 installment of the When We Were Young festival, which is set to take place Oct. 22, 23 and 29 in Las Vegas. My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bring Me the Horizon and Avril Lavigne are among the many performers that will also play the event.

Morgan Lander, who plays guitar and sings for Kittie, teased during an interview with Audio Ink Radio earlier this year that she expects they'll be more active as a band in 2023.

"Next year, we definitely will, but I think those opportunities will come later on," she said. "We don’t have anything set in stone, but I think it’s something that, like I said before, once these doors are open, I think we can expect to feel comfortable doing a few more little things here and there and hopefully we’ll be able to do some more one offs in the States and Europe and that type of thing, so the possibilities are endless.”

Check out the full conversation below, as well as fan-filmed footage from Kittie's performance from yesterday.

Kittie - 'My Plague' (Live 2022)

Audio Ink Radio Interview With Kittie's Morgan Lander