Kittie Share Heavy First New Song in 13 Years, ‘Eyes Wide Open’

Kittie are officially back, as they've shared their super heavy first new song in 13 years titled "Eyes Wide Open." Additionally, the band announced that they've signed with Sumerian Records.

The Canadian outfit hasn't released new music since their most recent album I've Failed You came out in 2011, but "Eyes Wide Open" is proof that they haven't lost their penchant for crafting heavy tracks.

"Our first new material in 13 years, 'Eyes Wide Open' is a vision quest for truth. It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one's true motives," Kittie vocalist and co-founder Morgan Lander explained of the song in a press release.

"'Eyes Wide Open' is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all. It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track."

Check out the song's accompanying video below and lyrics below.

Based on Lander's remarks, it seems as though Kittie have multiple songs written. They did play a new song called "Vultures" last year at Las Vegas' Sick New World Festival, so perhaps it and "Eyes Wide Open" are two of a batch of material.

After several years out of the public eye, Kittie played the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in 2022, which marked their first performance since 2017. Prior to that, they hadn't played a show since 2013.

"Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways," Lander said of the band's signing with Sumerian Records. "Just a few years ago we could have never imagined we would be getting to release new music as Kittie. We've been given what feels like a second life and are grateful to Ash [Avildsen] and the Sumerian family for believing in us."

Welcome back, Kittie!

Kittie - 'Eyes Wide Open'

Kittie, 'Eyes Wide Open' Lyrics

Ascend

The mountain

The edge of sanity

My vision is in focus

And my eyes deceive me not

With the heat of 1000 suns

The torch is lit for me

The darkness set ablaze

Wisdom in clarity And I unmask the beast

I was blind

But now I see Eyes wide open

Nothing is for free

Eyes wide open

(And now I see)

Eyes wide open

Show your true face to me

I was blind but now I see I peer behind the looking glass

The truth of what once was has set me free

With the sting of 1000 lies

The words you spoke to me

A beast you cannot tame

We rise above the flames And I unmask the beast

I was blind

But now I see Eyes wide open

Nothing is for free

Eyes wide open

(And now I see)

Eyes wide open

Show your true face to me

I was blind but now I see Second sight has set me free

I was blind but now I see Eyes wide open

Nothing is for free

Eyes wide open

(And now I see)

Eyes wide open

Show your true face to me

I was blind but now I see Eyes wide open

Eyes wide open

Eyes wide open

Eyes wide open

