Kittie Share Heavy First New Song in 13 Years, ‘Eyes Wide Open’
Kittie are officially back, as they've shared their super heavy first new song in 13 years titled "Eyes Wide Open." Additionally, the band announced that they've signed with Sumerian Records.
The Canadian outfit hasn't released new music since their most recent album I've Failed You came out in 2011, but "Eyes Wide Open" is proof that they haven't lost their penchant for crafting heavy tracks.
"Our first new material in 13 years, 'Eyes Wide Open' is a vision quest for truth. It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one's true motives," Kittie vocalist and co-founder Morgan Lander explained of the song in a press release.
"'Eyes Wide Open' is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all. It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track."
Check out the song's accompanying video below and lyrics below.
Based on Lander's remarks, it seems as though Kittie have multiple songs written. They did play a new song called "Vultures" last year at Las Vegas' Sick New World Festival, so perhaps it and "Eyes Wide Open" are two of a batch of material.
After several years out of the public eye, Kittie played the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in 2022, which marked their first performance since 2017. Prior to that, they hadn't played a show since 2013.
"Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways," Lander said of the band's signing with Sumerian Records. "Just a few years ago we could have never imagined we would be getting to release new music as Kittie. We've been given what feels like a second life and are grateful to Ash [Avildsen] and the Sumerian family for believing in us."
Welcome back, Kittie!
Kittie - 'Eyes Wide Open'
Kittie, 'Eyes Wide Open' Lyrics
Ascend
The mountain
The edge of sanity
My vision is in focus
And my eyes deceive me not
With the heat of 1000 suns
The torch is lit for me
The darkness set ablaze
Wisdom in clarity
And I unmask the beast
I was blind
But now I see
Eyes wide open
Nothing is for free
Eyes wide open
(And now I see)
Eyes wide open
Show your true face to me
I was blind but now I see
I peer behind the looking glass
The truth of what once was has set me free
With the sting of 1000 lies
The words you spoke to me
A beast you cannot tame
We rise above the flames
And I unmask the beast
I was blind
But now I see
Eyes wide open
Nothing is for free
Eyes wide open
(And now I see)
Eyes wide open
Show your true face to me
I was blind but now I see
Second sight has set me free
I was blind but now I see
Eyes wide open
Nothing is for free
Eyes wide open
(And now I see)
Eyes wide open
Show your true face to me
I was blind but now I see
Eyes wide open
Eyes wide open
Eyes wide open
Eyes wide open
