The Blue Ridge Rock Festival provided one of 2021's largest rock and metal music lineups, and organizers are ready to do it all again for 2022. As with last year, the lineup is being revealed in a piecemeal fashion with additions to the festival being leaked fairly consistently leading up to the final lineup reveal.

So who's on board for 2022? So far organizers have announced In Flames, Jinjer, Kittie, Buckcherry, Bad Omens, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Nonpoint, Lacey Sturm, Butcher Babies and Smile Empty Soul.

There are also two other interesting additions of note that may come as a surprise to some fans. A Skylit Drive have reunited their original lineup and will be playing this year, while the other reunion announced is that of The Union Underground, who enjoyed breakout success with 2000's ...An Education in Rebellion album before their label and the band folded two years later.

While the amount of acts announced so far is minimal, given the nature of their lineup rollout it will continue to grow if fans want to keep track at this location.

Being billed as a "fan driven rock experience," their website reports that a record-setting 285,000+ fan votes helped to determine what will make up the 2022 lineup.

The venue has shifted for 2022, moving from Danville, Virginia to the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia the weekend of Sept. 8-11. This comes after the 2021 edition ran into assorted traffic and camping issues.

There will be 169 artists in total playing on five stages. You can also expect one epic pre-party and three electrifying club experiences.

For more information on the 2022 edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, visit their website.