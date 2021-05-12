Over a decade after his departure from Judas Priest, metal legend K.K. Downing has returned with Sermons of the Sinner, the forthcoming album from the guitarist's new group KK's Priest. Comprised partly of Priest veterans (Tim 'Ripper' Owens handling vocals), the band has premiered a music video for the searing opening track, "Hellfire Thunderbolt."

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" brandishes the unmistakable riffing style of Downing — hard-edged and snarling with screaming leads that demonstrate that despite being away from music for a decade, he remains in peak form.

Lyrically, the song embraces the pure spirit of metal and is meant to serve as a hyperbolic statement on the genre's arrival decades ago, on the backs of bands such as Judas Priest, who helped formulate and popularize what became synonymous with what it meant to play heavy metal.

"We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavor of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record," commented Downing.

View the music video below and see the Sermons of the Sinner album art and track listing further down the page.

The first album by KK's Priest will be out Aug. 20 on EX1 Records and pre-orders can be placed here. Rounding out Downing and Ripper in the lineup are A.J. Mills (guitar, Hostile) Tony Newton (bass, ex-Voodoo Six) and Sean Elg (drums, Cage/The Three Tremors/DeathRiders).

KK's Priest, "Hellfire Thunderbolt" Lyrics

Hell breaks loose

We're in the noose

The heavens are going to crumble

Its hell on earth

Fear the worst

Think your safe beware

It’s our fate it desecrates

With its lethal force

Ripped and torn

Hell is born

It’s your worst nightmare Better leave, can deceive

Need to heed the warning

Forget your wealth save yourself

There’s metal in the air It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt

It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt Terrify will destroy,

No chance to ride the storm out

Planets crash feel the wrath

The stratospheres on fire Better leave, can deceive

Need to heed the warning

Forget your wealth save yourself

There’s metal in the air It’s a Hellfire thunderbolt

It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt These comets of death were hurled from the sky

They here came from light years away

Like never before we know what’s in store

It’s a penance we must pay It’s a hellfire Thunderbolt

It’s a Hellfire thunderbolt

It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt

It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt

KK's Priest, "Hellfire Thunderbolt" Music Video

KK's Priest, Sermons of the Sinner Album Art + Track Listing

EX1 Records

01. "Incarnation"

02. "Hellfire Thunderbolt"

03. "Sermons of the Sinner"

04. "Sacerdote y Diablo"

05. "Raise Your Fists"

06. "Brothers of the Road"

07. "Metal Through and Through"

08. "Wild and Free"

09. "Hal for the Priest"

10. "Return of the Sentinel"