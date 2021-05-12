KK’s Priest (K.K. Downing, Ripper Owens) Debut Fierce Song ‘Hellfire Thunderbolt’ Off ‘Sermons of the Sinner’ Album
Over a decade after his departure from Judas Priest, metal legend K.K. Downing has returned with Sermons of the Sinner, the forthcoming album from the guitarist's new group KK's Priest. Comprised partly of Priest veterans (Tim 'Ripper' Owens handling vocals), the band has premiered a music video for the searing opening track, "Hellfire Thunderbolt."
"Hellfire Thunderbolt" brandishes the unmistakable riffing style of Downing — hard-edged and snarling with screaming leads that demonstrate that despite being away from music for a decade, he remains in peak form.
Lyrically, the song embraces the pure spirit of metal and is meant to serve as a hyperbolic statement on the genre's arrival decades ago, on the backs of bands such as Judas Priest, who helped formulate and popularize what became synonymous with what it meant to play heavy metal.
"We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavor of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record," commented Downing.
View the music video below and see the Sermons of the Sinner album art and track listing further down the page.
The first album by KK's Priest will be out Aug. 20 on EX1 Records and pre-orders can be placed here. Rounding out Downing and Ripper in the lineup are A.J. Mills (guitar, Hostile) Tony Newton (bass, ex-Voodoo Six) and Sean Elg (drums, Cage/The Three Tremors/DeathRiders).
KK's Priest, "Hellfire Thunderbolt" Lyrics
Hell breaks loose
We're in the noose
The heavens are going to crumble
Its hell on earth
Fear the worst
Think your safe beware
It’s our fate it desecrates
With its lethal force
Ripped and torn
Hell is born
It’s your worst nightmare
Better leave, can deceive
Need to heed the warning
Forget your wealth save yourself
There’s metal in the air
It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt
It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt
Terrify will destroy,
No chance to ride the storm out
Planets crash feel the wrath
The stratospheres on fire
Better leave, can deceive
Need to heed the warning
Forget your wealth save yourself
There’s metal in the air
It’s a Hellfire thunderbolt
It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt
These comets of death were hurled from the sky
They here came from light years away
Like never before we know what’s in store
It’s a penance we must pay
It’s a hellfire Thunderbolt
It’s a Hellfire thunderbolt
It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt
It’s a Hellfire Thunderbolt
KK's Priest, "Hellfire Thunderbolt" Music Video
KK's Priest, Sermons of the Sinner Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Incarnation"
02. "Hellfire Thunderbolt"
03. "Sermons of the Sinner"
04. "Sacerdote y Diablo"
05. "Raise Your Fists"
06. "Brothers of the Road"
07. "Metal Through and Through"
08. "Wild and Free"
09. "Hal for the Priest"
10. "Return of the Sentinel"
