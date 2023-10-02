On Friday night's Loudwire Nights (Sept. 29), legendary Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing joined the show to celebrate K.K.'s Priest's new album, The Sinner Rides Again.

"I'm totally energized," Downing told host Chuck Armstrong about the release of the new record. "I'm happy with two albums in two years."

Celebrating new music is something Downing wasn't sure he'd ever do again after his departure from Judas Priest, the band he played guitar in from 1969 to 2011. Ten years after that split, Downing released his debut with KK's Priest, Sermons of the Sinner.

That new music—just like Judas Priest did in 1969—instilled hope and direction in Downing's life.

"I've never been a religious person, but as a juvenile delinquent when I was young, I did find music and it put me on a good path," he told Chuck. "It was a righteous path because it gave me a goal. It gave me motivation in life and it became my salvation because I was in fear of going off the rails."

Downing never wanted to create new music with another band, but when he came face-to-face with the reality that he may have no other choice if he wanted to continue following that righteous path, it was an easy decision.

"I was loyal and devoted and dedicated," he said about his time with Judas Priest. "I never went anywhere else — my whole life was Judas Priest ... I always thought I'd step back into Judas Priest, but that opportunity is not there. I asked if it was there before I started [KK's Priest] and they said, 'No, the door is closed.' It is what it is."

And though Downing may no longer be in Judas Priest, as he explained, Judas Priest will always be a part of who he is and he will always be part of that band.

"I'm going to be a priest until the day I die. My legacy, my sermons and everything else — everything is coming with me into the present and into the future."

What Else Did K.K. Downing Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like seeing Jimi Hendrix in 1967 and how it changed his life: "A massive amount of the audience rushed down to the front. A lot of them got on the stage as well. You're just taken by them. People jumping from the balcony, landing on top of other people."

The power of music and how it "attaches to your heart"

What fans can expect from KK's Priest's live shows

