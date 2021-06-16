KK’s Priest Debuts Blazing ‘Sermons of the Sinner’ Title Track
KK's Priest, the band starring former Judas Priest members K.K. Downing and Tim 'Ripper' Owens, among others, have debuted the blazing title track off their forthcoming debut album, Sermons of the Sinner, which will be out this summer.
First came a music video for "Hellfire Thunderbolt," the album's leadoff track that follows an introduction titled "Incarnation" and here, on "Sermons of the Sinner," the band goes full tilt with a propulsive, adrenalized track anchored by Downing's teeth-gnashing riffage while Owens pulls off some of the most piercing singing of his career.
As much as this latest single is an all-out hard-charger, there's still some cinematic elements that help provide some balance, offering just a slight nod to Downing's last album with Judas Priest, Nostradamus.
"We’re not going to be around forever and the 'Sermons of the Sinner' song is about that," Downing told Loudwire in a recent interview about the record and the new band. "It's about me. I was young, running across the planet doing what we did," he added, "but time is running out for us and things will never be the same, but this can help us rise again."
He also mentioned, "While I'm still around on the planet, I hope people say that this music is still valid, want more of it while we let the young bands unashamedly do what I did."
Listen to "Sermons of the Sinner" below and look for the album to be released on Aug. 20 on EX1 Records. Pre-order your copy here.
KK's Priest, "Sermons of the Sinner" Lyrics
Sermons of the sinner
They will preach metal and steel
Sermons of the sinner
They will help our souls to heal
He came from molten metal
His furnaces ran red hot
Forged his way to glory
Should never be forgot
He raced across the planet
To every corner of the earth
He gave His life to metal
Sacrificed all his worth
Sermons of the sinner
They will preach metal and steel
Sermons of the sinner
They will help our souls to heal
For many they were our saviour
With sounds that cut the air
Mist of time is falling
Nothing left but despair
Sermons of the sinner
They will preach metal and steel
Sermons of the sinner
They will help our souls to heal
Sermons of the sinner
They will preach metal and steel
Sermons of the sinner
They will help our souls to heal
Time is running out for us
Things may never be the same
But the sermons of the sinner
They can help us rise again
We thank you all for all you mean to us
We will never forget your name
You were always loyal and true to us, we hope one day we’ll meet again.
Sermons of the sinner
They will preach metal and steel
Sermons of the sinner
They will help our souls to heal….Repeat!