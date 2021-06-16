KK’s Priest Debuts Blazing ‘Sermons of the Sinner’ Title Track

KK's Priest, the band starring former Judas Priest members K.K. Downing and Tim 'Ripper' Owens, among others, have debuted the blazing title track off their forthcoming debut album, Sermons of the Sinner, which will be out this summer.

First came a music video for "Hellfire Thunderbolt," the album's leadoff track that follows an introduction titled "Incarnation" and here, on "Sermons of the Sinner," the band goes full tilt with a propulsive, adrenalized track anchored by Downing's teeth-gnashing riffage while Owens pulls off some of the most piercing singing of his career.

As much as this latest single is an all-out hard-charger, there's still some cinematic elements that help provide some balance, offering just a slight nod to Downing's last album with Judas Priest, Nostradamus.

"We’re not going to be around forever and the 'Sermons of the Sinner' song is about that," Downing told Loudwire in a recent interview about the record and the new band. "It's about me. I was young, running across the planet doing what we did," he added, "but time is running out for us and things will never be the same, but this can help us rise again."

He also mentioned, "While I'm still around on the planet, I hope people say that this music is still valid, want more of it while we let the young bands unashamedly do what I did."

Listen to "Sermons of the Sinner" below and look for the album to be released on Aug. 20 on EX1 Records. Pre-order your copy here.

KK's Priest, "Sermons of the Sinner" Lyrics

Sermons of the sinner

They will preach metal and steel

Sermons of the sinner

They will help our souls to heal He came from molten metal

His furnaces ran red hot

Forged his way to glory

Should never be forgot

He raced across the planet

To every corner of the earth

He gave His life to metal

Sacrificed all his worth Sermons of the sinner

They will preach metal and steel

Sermons of the sinner

They will help our souls to heal For many they were our saviour

With sounds that cut the air

Mist of time is falling

Nothing left but despair Sermons of the sinner

They will preach metal and steel

Sermons of the sinner

They will help our souls to heal Sermons of the sinner

They will preach metal and steel

Sermons of the sinner

They will help our souls to heal Time is running out for us

Things may never be the same

But the sermons of the sinner

They can help us rise again

We thank you all for all you mean to us

We will never forget your name

You were always loyal and true to us, we hope one day we’ll meet again. Sermons of the sinner

They will preach metal and steel

Sermons of the sinner

They will help our souls to heal….Repeat!

KK's Priest, "Sermons of the Sinner" Music Video