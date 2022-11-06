Yesterday (Nov. 5), Judas Priest were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after winning the Musical Excellence award. While the band’s inclusion was certainly exciting, fans were just as thrilled to see the current line-up reunite and play alongside ex-guitarist K.K. Downing after more than a decade apart.

Of course, Downing wasn’t the only onetime member to be inducted, as the honor also went to late percussionist Dave Holland (who played with Priest from 1979 – 1989) and drummer Les Binks (who played with Priest from 1977 – 1979 and also performed last night). That said, Downing’s lengthier tenure (1970 – 1992 and 1996 – 2011) meant that he understandably stole the spotlight.

In fact, dozens of enthusiastic reactions have already made it to various social media platforms. For instance, a Facebook user declared: “All hail the Priest! Excited to see the reunion with K.K. Downing yesterday.” Likewise, someone on Instagram wrote, “Nice too see KK and Ritcie side by side , thrilling performance 🔥❤️,” while one Twitter fan replied to a post shared by Downing: “Ken, you need to be permanently back in the band you founded!”

You can see more reactions below. Also, let us know what you thought of their highly anticipated reunion!

Oh, and be sure to check out the group’s acceptance speech and knockout performance at the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Fans React to K.K. Downing Reuniting Onstage with Judas Priest at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony