One of the great things with Loudwire's Gear Factor is when artists go a little deeper in showing you how a song was constructed. Korpiklaani's Jonne Jarvela does exactly that, showcasing two songs from the recently released Jylhä album.

First up is the song "Miero," a track that needed some beefing up with some metal intros. But hearing it now, you might not realize it started on acoustic guitar. Jarvela breaks out his acoustic to show you the fingering patterns while letting his studio console provide you the full fledged metal version you hear on the album. "I think it is one of the best riffs of the new album," says the singer-songwriter.

He also breaks out another key song on the album titled "Tuuleton," once again showing the contrast of the singular acoustic instrumentation against the fully realized metal backdrop.

As with most of our Gear Factor episodes, we also dig into Jonne's early days picking up the instrument. Heavy riffs appealed to him at an early age while growing up in the '80s, with Jarvela breaking off bits of Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water," Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and AC/DC's "Live Wire" as the first things he attempted to learn.

Watch the episode in full below and be sure to pick up Korpiklaani's Jylhä album, currently available here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).

Korpiklaani's Jonne Jarvela Plays His Favorite Guitar Riffs