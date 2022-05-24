Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have made it to the chapel a few times now, enjoying multiple weddings over the past couple of months. The first one was a non-legally binding ceremony in Las Vegas, then they had a legally-binding intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, and recently held an extravagant wedding in Italy. Not long after the latest wedding, Kourtney Kardashian has decided to take her husband's last name on social media.

On Instagram Kourtney's handle remains the same on Instagram but her new name has changed to Kourtney Kardashian Barker [red heart emoji fire emoji]. The couple's latest wedding took place over the weekend at the Dolce & Gabbana Estate in Portofino, Italy according to TMZ. They were married while surrounded by the Ligurian Sea, mountains and of course family and friends (and yes Mark Hoppus was there). The reception was held at Castello Brown, a castle that was built in 400 AD and overlooks the fishing village.

Both the bride and groom were decked out in Dolce & Gabbana on their special day. According to People, Kourtney wore a custom white corseted mini-dress with a super long veil and Barker rocked a sleek black suit.

Ever since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy took place, people have become very interested in Italian weddings. Wealth of Geeks reports that online interest in Italian weddings went up 184 percent on the day of the couple's wedding in Italy.

Both Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker have shared some shots of their special day(s) including pictures of them in a classic Cadillac with a "just married" sign on it in Santa Barbara as well as pictures of the two saying "I do" at the altar in Portofino, which you can see below. Both Travis and Kourtney posted the same picture on their Instagram accounts with the same caption "happily ever after," aww.