You could light up the Eastern seaboard with the energy possessed in Lamb of God's collaborative quarantine cover of Bad Brains' "I Against I" with Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler joining in.

Fans of the original know that the Bad Brains version alternates between crunchy chugging heaviness and pure chaotic moments and that's something that Lamb of God and Butler embrace on their quarantine cover.

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe says, “The idea to cover 'I Against I' goes back at least 20 years to a camping trip the band was on. Mark [Morton] and I were sitting in the back of our buddy’s Jeep ripping through the mountains, Bad Brains was cranking on the stereo and I was singing along to that particular song. Mark looked over at me and said, 'We should cover that tune.' So we thought about it for a couple of decades and finally got around to doing it for the Burn the Priest Legion: XX record (hey, sometimes we move a little slow...)"

He continues, "As we all know, this pandemic has sucked for live music, but the quarantine jams bands have been doing have been pretty fun, especially when you bring in guests. I saw Fever 333 for the first time at the Sonic Temple fest— I had never listened to them, but I was blown away by their live show. I remember thinking 'Man, these dudes are WILD- their energy reminds me of the punk shows I saw in the 80’s' and I’ve been friends with those dudes from that day. I even texted Darryl from Bad Brains that afternoon to tell him to check them out. It was only natural to ask Jason to join us and bring that energy to this song by the almighty Bad Brains, my favorite band of all time."

Butler adds, "It is truly an honor to be a part of this one as I have the utmost respect for Randy and the boys since becoming homies after having my mind blown when I looked over at the side of the stage at Sonic Temple Fest and saw him watching us play. It's been a pleasure getting to know him and an honor to rock L.O.G. celebrating one of the most important punk rock/musical acts of all time Bad Brains. From legends to legends to the student. All love."

Bad Brains' "I Against I" initially appeared on the band's 1986 album of the same name. The track became one of the group's most popular tracks and cemented their status as leaders in the hardcore punk movement of the '80s.

Have a look at the video below.

Lamb of God With Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler, "I Against I" (Bad Brains Cover)

Lamb of God are currently promoting the recent three-disc deluxe edition of their self-titled 2020 studio album. You can pick that up here. Meanwhile, Fever 333 also had a 2020 release with Wrong Generation that you can get here.