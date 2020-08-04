In celebration of their recently-released self-titled new album, Lamb of God have partnered with Nightflyer Roastworks, the coffee company run by Between the Buried and Me guitarist Paul Waggoner, to release the Memento Mori roast, named after the record's opening track.

The small batch, single-origin coffee beans were grown in El Salvador and roasted in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now, when Lamb of God hit the road again when it is safe to resume touring, they have the opportunity to ditch the espresso machine on the bus in favor of their own signature coffee roast. Or, even better, guitarist Willie Adler won't have to do his own roasting at home.

Working in tandem with Nightflyer Roastworks, Memento Mori keeps everything within metal's own circles as Nightflyer Roastworks was founded by Waggoner in 2015.

"As a small batch, artisan coffee roaster, our focus at Nightflyer Roastworks is to bring in the finest coffees from diverse regions and roast them to a profile that highlights the varying and subtle nuances making each bean unique. Only when we have achieved the perfect roast, will we make these coffees available to our customers," reads a statement, in part, on the coffee company's website.

"When you order from us, you are guaranteed to receive the freshest beans possible, usually roasted and shipped within days of your order! The standards by which we do business will always be hinged upon the concept of quality over quantity. Our beans are roasted in small batches, with the utmost attention to detail placed upon each and every roast. From the seed to the cup, we are dedicated to adhering to a 'third wave' culture," the statement continued.

Grab your 12oz. bag of Lamb of God's Memento Mori roast here.

Lamb of God, 'Memento Mori' Roast

Nightflyer Roastworks