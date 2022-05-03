Larry the Cable Guy Joins Alice Cooper, Rob Halford + Scott Stapp Onstage at Benefit Show

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford and Scott Stapp were joined onstage by Larry the Cable Guy for a rousing rendition of The Doors' classic "Roadhouse Blues" at Cooper's CoopStock 2 benefit concert in Mesa, Ariz., last week, as Classic Rock subsequently reported.

The rockers jammed with the comedian at Las Sendas Golf Club on Saturday (April 30) to aid Cooper's Solid Teen Rock Centers, the singer's youth outreach that has two locations in the Valley of the Sun.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Sponsored by the Norelli Family Foundation, as The Arizona Republic reported, CoopStock 2 went off under the theme of "Grooves and Divots." In addition to the "Blue Collar Comedy Tour" performer born Daniel Lawrence Whitney with the Judas Priest singer and the former Creed vocalist, Cooper's guests throughout the evening included Collective Soul's Ed Roland, former R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills, comedian Gary Mule Deer, SIXWIRE, The Alice Cooper Band's Chuck Garric, and teen jazz sensation Yohan Kim.

On its website, Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers say the foundation's "goal is to provide a landing place for all teens. This local sanctuary is provided to support an exciting and creative journey for teens. Join us in building a Solid Rock for the next generation."

Cooper, the generation-spanning rock singer who revealed he contracted COVID-19 in 2020, released the album Detroit Stories last February. The musician often displays his charitable spirit — a photo of him serving food to children recently resurfaced and went viral. Cooper also said he "put money aside" for his touring crew during the pandemic.

Read more about CoopStock 2 underneath the clip. Below that, see Cooper's upcoming dates for his 2022 "Detroit Muscle Tour." Get tickets here.

Larry the Cable Guy Joins Alice Cooper, Rob Halford, Scott Stapp Onstage - April 30, 2022

Peace. Love. Rock & Roll Fundraiser. Join Alice Cooper for CoopStock 2 – Grooves and Divots, sponsored by the Norelli Family Foundation, on Saturday, April 30th at Las Sendas Golf Club from 6 to 11 p.m.! Alice will be joined by fan-favorite Larry the Cable Guy, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Scott Stapp the voice of CREED, Mike Mills founding member of R.E.M., the comedy and music of Gary Mule Deer, SIXWIRE, Chuck Garric of the Alice Cooper Band and more for a groovy night under the stars. Joining the line-up will be Jazz teen artist and YouTube sensation, Yohan Kim of South Korea, and our crazy-talented teens as they dance and share their music along with our incredible silent and live auction, food trucks and more, all to benefit Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Mesa and Phoenix!

Alice Cooper Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 7 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek

Sept. 9 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge

Sept. 11 — Windsor, Ontario @ Colosseum

Sept. 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea's

Sept. 14 — Binghamton, N.Y. @ Visions Arena

Sept. 16 — Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theater

Sept. 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana

Sept. 18 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre

Sept. 20 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium

Sept. 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Hall

Sept. 22 — Hammond, Ind. @ Horseshoe Casino

Sept. 24 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Memorial Auditorium

Sept. 27 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theater

Sept. 28 — St.Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Sept. 30 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount

Oct. 1 — Springfield, Ill. @ Bank of Springfield Center

Oct. 4 — Loveland, Colo. @ Bud Event Center

Oct. 6 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Toyota Center

Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ TBA