Everyone Missed This Late Night Show’s My Chemical Romance Reference

My Chemical Romance featured in a monologue during Netflix's late night comedy show Patriot Act at the end of 2019, and the scene totally missed it.

For the show's final episode of 2019, host Hasan Minhaj was recounting how U.S. television anchors repeatedly despaired at the state of current affairs throughout the previous 12 months, quipping how one in particular sounded "like he was about to leave CNN for My Chemical Romance" because there's "too much dark" in the world.

Check out the hilarious clip below (skip to 3:43):

Last week, we reported on how My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way had taken to social media to address the prospect of the band's upcoming 2020 shows being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As things stand, MCR are set to tour Europe this summer and the States later in the year.

