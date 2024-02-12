Here is the least played song live off each album by thrash's 'Big 4' - Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.

Between the four groups, the collective catalog amounts to 49 studio albums (50 if you count Lulu, which we don't here). Megadeth have the most with 16, followed by Slayer at 12 and Metallica tied with Anthrax at 11. That, however, will change as Anthrax are expected to release their 12 record in 2014.

Whether's it's 11 albums or 16, it's all still an incredible amount of material to consider when determining a setlist. Of course, a sizable amount of hits must be played each night, leaving precious space for deep cuts and new material.

Metallica are keen on constantly rotating songs in and out of sets, offering a more diverse representation of their catalog than their aforementioned peers.

With setlist.fm as our ever-trusty source, we've compiled the least played song stats for each Big 4 album. See them all below and keep track of how many of these songs you've seen live along the way!

The Least Played Song Live Off Every Metallica Album

The Least Played Song Live Off Every Slayer Album There's two songs on one album that were only played live once! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The Least Played Song Live Off Every Megadeth Album The rarest of the rare.

All stats last updated Jan. 2, 2024 (via setlist.fm ). Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The Least Played Song Live Off Every Anthrax Album Ultra rarities!

Data last updated Jan. 2, 2023 (via setlist.fm ). Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

