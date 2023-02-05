Is Another ‘Big 4′ Concert Possible? See What Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Thinks

A few weeks ago, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian stated that another "Big 4" concert (featuring Megadeth, Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer) won’t happen “until 2025,” if at all. Now, ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has weighed in, too, and his outlook isn’t any more hopeful.

Last Tuesday (Jan. 31), YouTube channel BODS Mayhem Hour posted an interview with Ellefson. In addition to discussing Kings of Thrash and The Lucid’s upcoming EP – Saddle Up and Ride – they spoke about the potential for another ‘Big 4’ tour. Understandably, if disappointingly, Ellefson gave a very direct and frank response:

Look, Slayer’s retired, so at this point, no. It'd be a "Big 3" [show], you know? I think what made that one so cool back [then] – I mean, I had just come back to Megadeth [and] Joey Belladonna had just come back to Anthrax. Dave Lombardo just came back to Slayer. You know, there was little mini family reunions with all of us, and then there was the big family reunion . . . of all of us doing it together. So, it really was a special moment. [Deceased Slayer guitarist] Jeff Hanneman's no longer here, so a lot of things have changed since that. If you think about it, it was over a decade ago [2010 – 2011]. That's already 10, 11, 12 years ago now. A lot has changed in that time, and fortunately, we were all still alive and healthy. I mean, look, even Gar [Samuelson, late Megadeth drummer] and Nick Menza [deceased Megadeth drummer] weren't around anymore, you know what I mean? Fortunately, we caught that at a moment when we were still viable and healthy and able to do it.

He certainly makes some good points there, and hey, it’s not like the thrash legends aren’t keeping busy.

For instance, Megadeth are hitting the road in support of 2022’s The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Likewise, Anthrax are currently celebrating their 40th anniversary on tour (alongside Black Label Society and Exodus), and Ellefson getting ready to bring Kings of Thrash to the stage later this month.

Plus, Metallica are gearing up to release 72 Seasons and embark on a colossal worldwide tour (for which you can purchase tickets here).

In the meantime, you can watch Ellefson’s full interview with BODS Mayhem Hour below. Also, be sure to let us know what YOU think of his thoughts on a possible ‘Big 4’ reunion!

David Ellefson Discusses Kings of Thrash, The Lucid and the ‘Big 4’ with BODS Mayhem Hour