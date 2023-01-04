For those who love the early era of Megadeth, alums David Ellefson and Jeff Young will take their Kings of Thrash outfit out on tour in early 2023, revisiting the music from Megadeth's first two albums.

The "Thrashin' USA" tour is set to get underway Feb. 16 in Joliet, Illinois, hitting 21 markets along the way before coming to conclusion March 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.

The group, which also features Chaz Leon on vocals and guitar and Fred Aching on drums, got their start in 2022 with a series of warm-up shows that found the band performing the Killing Is My Business ... and Business Is Good and So Far, So Good ... So What albums in their entirety. That's something that will continue as they expand to full fledged touring in 2023.

The tour will also feature support from Hatriot. VIP packages for all shows can be found here.

In other Kings of Thrash news, the band filmed their live show last year, and there is a new CD/DVD package titled Best of the West ... Live at the Whisky a Go Go that is en route now for a March 24 release. The show was filmed last October, and found the duo performing with another Megadeth alum, Chris Poland. Pre-orders are currently being taken here.

Kings of Thrash 2023 U.S. Tour

Feb. 16 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Feb. 19 — Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre

Feb. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Feb. 21 — Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note

Feb. 22 — Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

Feb. 24 — Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Feb. 25 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends Bar And Venue

Feb. 27 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom And Tavern

Feb. 28 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

March 1 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

March 3 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

March 4 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 5 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ Midtown Arts Center

March 7 — Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall

March 8 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

March 10 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theatre

March 11 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

March 12 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 14 — Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

March 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

