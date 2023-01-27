It's Metallica time! Are you ready to dive into 72 Seasons, the legendary heavy metal band's forthcoming album, when it arrives on April 14? We know we certainly are! So we've rounded up what we've learned thus far about the album ahead of its spring 2023 release date.

And while we of course don't know everything about the imminent effort, which is Metallica's long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, we undoubtedly know enough correlating Metallica facts to get us metal fans beyond stoked for 72 Seasons. Are you excited?

After all, it's hard to believe it's been seven whole years since Hardwired. But even without a new studio album for that long, Metallica still grew in popularity. Especially when their 1986 thrash anthem "Master of Puppets" showed up in Netflix's Stranger Things 4 last year, sparking a frenzy over the show's metalhead character, Eddie Munson, who plays the Metallica song on guitar in a pivotal scene at the end of the season.

Last summer, Metallica even duetted the scene on TikTok, showing their willingness to engage in social media trends. And due to the influx of fresh fans, Metallica welcomed all the newcomers before some of them seemingly attempted to "cancel" the band.

Now, it's time to get ready for that new album. Keep scrolling down to see what we know about Metallica's 72 Seasons. And get your Metallica concert tickets here for their 2023–24 tour.

Everything We Know About Metallica's '72 Seasons' So Far What all do we know about 72 Seasons, Metallica's latest studio album that arrives on April 14, 2023? Here are all the details we can gather right now. Check them out below.

