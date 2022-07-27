Metallica's 1986 thrash anthem "Master of Puppets" now has an official animated lyric video, which the legendary Bay Area metal band released this week.

The clip adds to the classic Master of Puppets tune's renewed cultural visibility after it bloomed in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 finale from July 1.

The Metallica lyric video was animated by ILOVEDUST, a U.K.-based design company. The firm also did some work for the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album.

In Stranger Things 4's finale, metalhead character Eddie Munson performs "Master of Puppets" in a pivotal scene. Tye Trujillo, the 17-year-old son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo, contributed the guitar solo used on the recording for the show. The song is also part of the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack, along with others by KISS, Journey and more.

Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, waves the heavy metal flag throughout Stranger Things 4, which initially launched on Netflix in May. He rocks a Dio back patch in addition to rocking out on guitar. Quinn even listened to metal to prepare for role.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers wrote the scene with the Metallica song in mind. After the episode aired, Metallica duetted the track on TikTok with the Stranger Things character. It pushed the vintage metal tune onto the Billboard Hot 100. (At least 10 other Metallica cuts that have made the Hot 100 over time.)

Metallica, together over 40 years, have three U.S. shows left on their 2022 tour docket; see them below. Last year, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said it was "way too early" to talk about a new Metallica album, though the band had seemingly been working on one.

Watch the lyric video directly below.

Metallica, "Master of Puppets" (Official Lyric Video)

Metallica Summer 2022 Tour Dates

July 28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 11 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park