Metallica, heavy metal's biggest mainstream success, have impacted the music charts several times. Notably, they've landed over 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, which continues to be the weekly music industry standard for songs' popularity in the U.S.

Currently, fans and onlookers are shoring up Metallica's previous Hot 100 hits after the band's classic 1986 track "Master of Puppets" played a prominent role in the finale of Netflix's Stranger Things 4. The pop culture mashup has already pushed the Master of Puppets title track into Spotify's Top 50 Global chart, which similarly occurred recently with another Stranger Things-assisted '80s classic, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," when it appeared in a Stranger Things 4 episode.

Metallica are well aware of the Stranger Things boost. On the social app TikTok this week, the band — James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo — responded in the comments to the notion of fans "gatekeeping" their music from newer adherents due to Stranger Things.

"FYI - EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family," the band wrote. "Whether you've been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time."

So tear this open, but beware — there's things inside without a care. Below, see Metallica's 10 highest-charting Hot 100 songs from the highest on down. Then, keep reading on to relive Metallica highlights through photos from their long and storied career.

The 10 Highest-Charting Metallica Songs on the Hot 100