UPDATE (July 8, 2022): Doja Cat is reportedly unhappy that ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp shared messages between them where she inquired how to contact his co-star Joseph Quinn. Read more below.

Earlier this week, pop star Doja Cat evidently hit up Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the popular Netflix series, to try and slide into the DMs of his co-star, Joseph Quinn.

Quinn portrays the Metallica-loving, leather jacket-wearing metalhead Eddie Munson in this year's Stranger Things 4. Doja Cat is the hip-hop artist who wowed viewers with a metal performance at the 2020 MTV EMAs and subsequently covered the '90s alt-rockers Hole. Is she currently crushing on Quinn, the English actor who cut his teeth in British television?

That appeared to be the case in a TikTok video made by Schnapp, according to NME on Thursday (July 7). The clip has since been removed. NME gave a play-by-play of screenshots of messages between Schnapp and Doja Cat that he showed in the video.

The video opens with a screenshot of a fan who tweeted a photograph of Quinn … writing, 'Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is.' In response, Doja wrote, 'It's fucking criminal.' Schnapp's video then shows a screenshot of his messages with Doja, where the singer wrote, 'Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?' After Schnapp encouraged her to 'slide into his DMs,' Doja replied, 'I don't know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.' Schnapp then sent over Quinn's Instagram profile, writing, 'Right here ma'am.'

The attraction is no mystery. As Munson, Quinn waves the heavy metal flag throughout Stranger Things 4, which premiered on Netflix in May. He sports a Dio back patch and rocks the guitar with aplomb. Quinn even listened to metal to prepare for role.

In the Season 4 finale from July 1, Munson performs Metallica's 1986 thrash metal classic "Master of Puppets" in a pivotal scene. Tye Trujillo, the 17-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, contributed guitar playing to the recording used on on the show. The song is also part of the most recent Stranger Things soundtrack, which features other cuts by KISS, Journey and Talking Heads. Watch the [spoiler alert!] scene where Munson plays "Puppets" below.

It's unclear exactly how Doja Cat feels about Metallica and "Master of Puppets." But fans and followers of the singer might be aware of her love for Quinn, as she hasn't been shy showing it in the past. “joseph quinn fine as shit,” Doja Cat said in a tweet in May.

However, CNN reported Friday (July 8) that Doja Cat was not pleased Schnapp publicly aired the conversation between them, which is likely why the video showing the DMs has been removed.

She called it “unaware and wack” in an Instagram Live, adding that she assumed “he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Still, Doja Cat, 26, seemed to chalk it up to their age difference. “When you're that young, you make mistakes,” she said of Schnapp, who is 17.

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Shreds "Master of Puppets"