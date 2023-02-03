Doja Cat Wants to Make Hardcore Punk Music Now – ‘But Not Pop-Punk’

While Doja Cat primarily exists in the pop world, the artists has shown her desire to push boundaries over the years, delivering a metal performance at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards and covering a Hole classic for a Taco Bell Super Bowl commercial last year. Now Doja Cat reveals that she wants to take a deeper dive into the rock world by recording a punk record.

During a recent photo shoot and interview with Variety, the pop star shared her love of the British post-punk outfit IDLES before dropping the nugget about her desire to record some punk music.

"I wasn't gonna tell you. But I'll just tell you now, because not talking about it is making me annoyed," said the singer, then adding, "I want to explore punk."

But she was quick to clarify that she won't be the next interloper finding her way into the rock world through pop-punk, as several acts have done. "I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don't think I'm the one to do it," she explained.

"I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It's just something that I'm doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don't even know if that's gonna make it out there," she offered.

Given how well her past dalliances with rock have been received, it should be a project that would generate plenty of interest should the Doja Cat hardcore punk record come to fruition.