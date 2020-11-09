Pop Star Doja Cat Shocks Fans With Metal Performance at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Pop star Doja Cat gave her No. 1 hit “Say So” an unexpected metal remix at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, adding a band to electrify her triple-platinum mega-hit.

If you’re a rock or metal fan, there was little to no reason for you to tune into the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, other than to see Yungblud perform “Cotton Candy” and “Strawberry Lipstick.” Out of nowhere, however, Doja Cat gave a nod to heavy music while performing amongst an onstage flower bed.

Doja Cat’s metallic “Say So” is reminiscent of Babymetal, Poppy, or numerous Japanese pop acts who devote portions of their live show to other genres. Doja Cat’s MTV performance was extremely well received, and it was possibly put together for the female artist to find new energy in the year-old song.

“im tired of say so too yall,” she tweeted after the performance.

Doja Cat, "Say So" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Fans freaked on Twitter after watching her surprise metal performance:

As they say, necessity is the mother of invention, so if Doja Cat wants to make a rock or metal album, she’s got the green light from us.

"Say So" is the fifth single from Doja Cat's second album, Hot Pink. The surprise hit has gone platinum or multi-platinum in five countries after Doja's four previous Hot Pink singles failed to crack the Top 40 chart in the U.S. Check out Doja Cat’s metal performance of “Say So” in the video above.