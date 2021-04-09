Fans of Lil Uzi Vert can appreciate the mixture of elements the rapper brings to his music, including knowing nods to rock and metal. That's why it comes as no surprise that Uzi utters the name of Nickelback in his guest spot on City Morgue rapper ZillaKami's new solo song, "BADASS."

And that's not the only rock-centric callback Uzi makes in the tune that emerged on Friday (April 9). But besides the lyrics, even the sound of the ZillaKami collab brings to mind the sonics of rock 'n' roll.

Its main melody line rides on a distorted guitar figure as the rappers referred to as "22nd century rockstars" in a press release join forces for what's sure to be a big hit with modern pop and hip-hop listeners.

Listen to "BADASS" toward the bottom of this post.

On the track, as the press release describes, "a sinewy guitar solo snakes through distortion as a claustrophobic beat closes in on ZillaKami's bludgeoning bark." Meanwhile, late in the song, Lil Uzi Vert manages to "rhyme Nickelback and Marilyn Manson in head-spinning fashion."

Longtime fans are probably familiar with the rapper's previous display of fondness for Manson as well. Manson, however, has been in the news this year facing abuse allegations led by ex-fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood. (Manson denies the accusations.)

On "BADASS," though, Lil Uzi Vert and ZillaKami are only concerned with being, well, bad-ass. Uzi drives that home when he drops the two rock references deep into his verse. Check it out:

Woah, like I'm really, really badass (Lil Uzi)

Bitch, don't look at me if you ain't got a fat ass (Ayy)

Yeah, Lil Uzi got a big bag (Yeah)

If I pop it, then you'll probably get your stick back (Yeah, woah, woah)

Bitch, I'm geeked up in some mansion like a kick back (Woah, woah)

If I leave my drink down, they gon' try to slip that (Yeah, yeah)

Uh, put my .40 on my hip, lap (Ayy)

I'm like Manson with this Marilyn, I'm like Nickelback ('Back, yeah)

ZillaKami feat. Lil Uzi Vert, "BADASS"