Mike Shinoda Blasts Music Industry for Forcing Artists to Prioritize Social Media Content

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda is one of many musicians who are currently speaking up about the pressure artists are under to create social media content. The musician thinks their time would be better spend creating music rather than generating videos for social media.

Shinoda, who is one of the biggest artists on Twitch, recently tweeted, "I'm tired of hearing musicians be told they're not investing enough energy in social media content." He continued the thread on Twitter by saying that every artist he talks to has this feeling. "They say they're spending way too much time making little videos to support their careers, but wish they could spend more time making and playing music," he explains.

He then ponders, "How is a young artist expected to put in enough time to get great at their craft when they need to feed all these content channels? The time they spend generating mind numbing 'content' might have been at the expense of the best song they never wrote."

Shinoda's thread on Twitter has over 5,000 likes and 600 retweets.

Other artists such as Halsey have also spoken up about the issue. Much of the discussion on the matter came after she created a TikTok (which has gone viral) that says her record label won't let her release a song that she loves until they create a fake viral moment on TikTok. Despite selling 165 million records, the supposed directive has been imposed. She continues by saying, "Everything is marketing. And they are doing this to basically every artist these days" and that she just wants to release music and she "deserves better."

Additional musicians who have also spoken up about how they hate how much they're pressured to create TikToks include FKA Twigs, Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch and Ed Sheeran. Louder Sound reports that Twigs says she got told off by her record label for not making enough effort on TikTok.

Welch posted a TikTok with the caption, "The label are begging me for 'low fi tik toks' so here you go. pls send help." And Ed Sheeran made a TikTok of him eating snacks which said, "When you are supposed to be making promos for your song, but you just really want a snack and you decide that eating a snack can be promo for a song because everyone loves snacks."