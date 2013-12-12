Little Girl Dances to Six Feet Under – Best of YouTube

Six Feet Under helped pioneer the death 'n' roll genre with their midtempo grooves taking on the traditional rock song structure. Singer Chris Barnes is no stranger to the classic rock bands of the '70s, but what he might find strange here is a little girl dancing to his music!

Decked out in her pink jammies, this little girl jams out to some brutal music. Locking in with the groove, she bops back and forth, throwing up the peace signs instead of the traditional devil horns. Her dance moves are strikingly entertaining a little after the one minute mark as she continues to cut a rug to Six Feet Under's 'The Day the Dead Walked.'