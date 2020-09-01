Veteran death metal group Six Feet Under have set Nightmares of the Decomposed as the title of their 13th original studio album, which will also be the first to feature guitarist Jack Owen, who was bandmates with singer Chris Barnes during the vocalist's early stay in Cannibal Corpse. The new song "Amputator" is their first piece of new music together since 1994 when Corpse put out The Bleeding.

Just a few days after the release of Six Feet Under's previous album, Torment, which came out in 2017, the band announced the addition of Owen to the lineup. Now, he's had the chance to truly leave his imprint as part of Six Feet Under with the new record arriving on Oct. 2.

As for "Amputator," it's speedy old school death metal track as Barnes demonstrates the well is far from dry when it comes to lyrical themes of murder and depraved deviance.

"Working again after 25 years writing an album with my old bandmate from Cannibal Corpse, Jack Owen, was like coming home... to a room full of dead bodies," Barnes boasted, adding, "Jack's writing and riff work on this album gave me the fuel to write some disturbing lyrics and really set my creative mind on fire."

Owen, who left Cannibal Corpse in 2004, linked up with Florida death metal icons Deicide in that same year following the simultaneous departure of the Hoffman brothers guitar duo. He remained with Deicide until 2016 and contributed to four of the group's studio albums.

Read the lyrics to "Amputator" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.

The amputator on another hunt to kill them

The mass murderer of every human being

Attack the body with a vengeance deep inside

Sawing off arms and legs, you die Cumming and laughing as you're fucking screaming

A broken body on the ground, squirming

Tortured souls I send to hell

One piece at a time The amputator on another hunt to murder

Killing with the hatred for this existence

Decimate the body with a dull hacksaw

Sawing off arms and legs, you die Amputator

Amputator The death of all mankind is what I havе in mind

I have no problem killing a woman or a child

Mutilate еvery single fucking one

I won't ever rest until this job is done

Killing with this axe I chop off every part

A pile of gore now begins to rot

A horror show just for one

We share a moment, then you're gone

To my soul trap, to my spirit dungeon

Your body parts are now eaten

Devoured in a frenzy and digested

Sawing off arms and legs, you die Amputator

Amputator The amputator on another hunt to kill them

The mass murderer of every human being

Attack the body with a vengeance deep inside

Hacking off arms and legs, you die Smiling and laughing as you're fucking screaming

Decimate the body with a dull hacksaw

Tortured souls I send to hell

One piece at a time Cumming and laughing as you're fucking screaming

A dying baby on the ground, squirming

Tortured souls I send to hell

One piece at a time Amputator

Amputator

Amputator

Amputator

Nightmares of the Decomposed was produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Carroll with Chaz Najjar handling the mastering at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork (by Luke Hunter) and the complete track listing further below.

Six Feet Under, "Amputator"

Six Feet Under, Nightmares of the Decomposed Album Art + Track Listing

Metal Blade

01. "Amputator"

02. "Zodiac"

03. "The Rotting"

04. "Death Will Follow"

05. "Migraine"

06. "The Noose"

07. "Blood of the Zombie"

08. "Self Imposed Death Sentence"

09. "Dead Girls Don't Scream"

10. "Drink Blood Get High"

11. "Labyrinth of Insanity"

12. "Without Your Life"