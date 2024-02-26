Llorona, a Tennessee hardcore band, said Sunday (Feb. 25) they had fired their vocalist, Diego, after he admitted to dosing a fellow male band member with estrogen to try and "force a transition" and steal that bandmate's fiancée, according to reports.

The bandmate who was reportedly drugged goes by the name Sixx. The fiancée is Caroline, as Llorona said in a statement spread over Instagram Stories that appeared to be written by Sixx.

"I am going to be seeing an endocrinologist over the next few months to track my hormonal fluctuations to see if my estrogen levels are extremely heightened and go back to normal," the statement explains.

It accused Diego of using his connections in the fitness industry to secretly force the drug on Sixx through a bodybuilding supplement he provided to him, as Metal Injection reported.

Vocalist Dosed Bandmate With Estrogen?

The statement also says that Sixx "will also be getting the last batch of pre workout he gave me tested for estrogen, I have about 2-3 full cups of it left. He will not pass off what he admitted to as a joke or confusion. … What he did is disgusting and has had an immense negative effect on my life."

On Monday (Feb. 26), the story made it to the tabloid the New York Post, which said the band and Sixx hadn't responded to requests for comment.

The band's statement begins, "We have decided to part ways with our vocalist Diego due to admission of very disturbing and concerning behavior towards one of our band members and their partner. He has admitted to being obsessed with said partner, and has been attempting to sabotage their relationship by cutting pre-workout he frequently gifts from his job with high amounts of estrogen in them."

It continues, "He has been attempting to force a transition onto him for the last 5 months, in hopes that would give him the opportunity to 'swoop in' once he looked stronger and more manly in comparison. (Stupid caveman mindset that makes zero sense.) This tampering has caused confusion and thousands of dollars in medical bills the past months trying to figure out what's wrong."

The band adds, "We would not know any of this unless Diego had gotten way too intoxicated … and then stated an admission to all of this via text."

Llorona also shared screenshots of those purported texts, per ThePRP. "I was really drunk and told sixx and his fiance that I was obsessed with her and had a deep hatred for sixx and gave sixx estrogen to get and [sic] edge up on him," Diego apparently said.

Where's the Band's Instagram Story?

As of this writing, the band's original Instagram Stories explaining the tale on Llorona's Instagram page are no longer available. Instead, a sole image says, "Yo bcp we are sorry we did not expect this to get blown up this much. What the actual fuck."

Sharing several images of the band's story on X (formerly Twitter) this week, user @infinitegaze helped turn Llorona's strange account viral, writing, "Craziest shit I've ever seen."