Get ready for a fresh new, loud voice: Lola Black is teaming up with Loudwire to bring you the exclusive premiere video for her new video, "Nothing's Gonna Be Alright."

The track is a bit of a slow burn open, with Lola's vocals layered over crushing synths, but the song picks up with a powerful, rock radio-ready chorus. The clip, which is part performance, part conceptual, was done by Noe DeLeon and Chris Dellinger of Axiom Media.

"'Nothing's Gonna Be Alright' is meant to be a wake-up call. Not only as portrayed by the characters in the video but to society in general. If we don't wake up and straighten some shit out nothing is gonna be alright!," explains the vocalist to Loudwire.

Her upcoming album, which is also titled Nothing's Gonna Be Alright, is expected this summer and features production work by rock vet Bob Marlette and Ra vocalist-turned-producer Sahaj Ticotin.

The clip for "Nothing's Gonna Be Alright" arrives just as Lola is preparing for a couple of May performances. She'll rock The Blooze Bar in Phoenix, Ariz. on May 5, playing alongside Co-Op and There Is No Us. And on May 23, she'll provide support for fellow female-led acts New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart at Denver's Globe Hall.