Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit + More Announced for Lollapalooza 2021

Lollapalooza will return in 2021 with an eclectic lineup of artists. Foo Fighters will headline the festival, while rock acts such as Journey, Limp Bizkit, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves, All Time Low are helping to round out the bill.

After missing out on its 2020 festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lollapalooza announced its return to Chicago’s Grant Park for Summer 2021. The four-day event will take place from July 29 - Aug. 1, with tickets going on sale today (May 19) at 1PM ET.

Top-billed acts from the pop and hip-hop world include Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Miley Cyrus, Da Baby, Marshmello, Megan thee Stallion and many more.

Lollapalooza’s COVID-19 policy will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of each day of Lollapalooza. Further details on the festival entry process will be made available in July.

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Lollapalooza,” the festival announced. “By attending Lollapalooza, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Help keep each other healthy.”

