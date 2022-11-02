Watch Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Play Halloween Show in Sumo Wrestler Suit

It doesn't get much bigger than Lorna Shore at the moment, but for Halloween, frontman Will Ramos was making sure he was the largest person in the room, donning an inflatable sumo wrestler suit for the festivities.

Ramos and the band took the stage at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston Monday night (Oct. 31) for their "Lornaween" concert, kicking the night off with "Welcome Back O' Sleeping Dreamer" as Ramos belted out the song with little issue despite his added costume girth. He delivered crushing vocals while occasionally doing sumo stomps around the stage and also lifting his arms victoriously mid-song.

Ramos wasn't the only band member feeling the Halloween spirit as bassist Michael Yager was also utilizing an inflatable costume to pull off his "Party Pooper" look, which is what you might expect it to be. Meanwhile, drummer Austin Archey's drum kit was covered with cobwebs, adding some spooky spirit to the stage setup. You can see fan-shot footage of the opening song of the night below.

The Halloween set was heavy on the band's latest album, Pain Remains, opening with "Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer," "Into the Earth," "Sun Eater" and "Cursed to Die" before veering off for some older songs and then finishing with the three part "Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames," "Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear" and "Pain Remains III: In a Sea of Fire."

Lorna Shore are currently in the midst of a North American tour. See the remaining dates and get your tickets here.

Watch Lorna Shore's Will Ramos Play Halloween Show in a Sumo Suit