The Loudwire merch store has just dropped an array of new products, featuring two all-new designs made by real human beings and not AI!

THE NEW DESIGNS

The two new designs added to the Loudwire merch store are an '80s Metal Loudwire variant and a metalcore-themed election campaign design.

SALE! Get 15 percent off your entire order using the code word SPRINGDROP and get free shipping on all orders over $50. Sale limited to this weekend (March 8-10, 2024).

Visit the Loudwire Merch Store.

'80s Metal Merch

The '80s Metal design features a reworked Loudwire logo with a cloaked, skull-faced figure holding the world in its hand, flashing the horns with its other skeletal hand. There are two color options: a black and silver design or a black and gold design.

It looks like it could be a lost gem from that decade and this is our tribute to that glorious era of metal!

Available products: Red and black T-shirts (sizes S - 4XL), tote bag, coffee mug and wall poster.

To browse or purchase: View the '80s Metal collection at the Loudwire Merch Store.

Designed by Christina Nahas. Follow Christina on Instagram and view more of her work!

Loudwire's '80s Metal merch collection: tote bags, shirts, mugs and posters Loudwiremerch.com loading...

Bleghs/Breakdowns '24 Political Campaign Merch

The Bleghs/Breakdowns '24 political campaign slogan is a humorous ode to two of metalcore's most distinct tropes — screaming BLEGH! and playing breakdowns.

Available products: Black T-shirt (sizes S - 4XL), crop top (sizes S - XL), magnets and bumper stickers.

To browse or purchase: View the Bleghs/Breakdowns '24 collection at the Loudwire Merch Store.

Designed by Loudwire.

Loudwire's Bleghs/Breakdowns '24 metalcore campaign merch collection: crop top, shirt, bumper sticker, magnet Loudwiremerch.com loading...

All Products at the Loudwire Merch Store:

View all of the other products available at the Loudwire Merch Store directly below.

Loudwire Merch Store Items Here's what's currently available in our merch store at loudwiremerch.com. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff