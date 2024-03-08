Loudwire Has New Merch! Two Designs (By Humans, Not AI) – Shirts, Mugs, Crop Tops, Tote Bags + More
The Loudwire merch store has just dropped an array of new products, featuring two all-new designs made by real human beings and not AI!
THE NEW DESIGNS
The two new designs added to the Loudwire merch store are an '80s Metal Loudwire variant and a metalcore-themed election campaign design.
SALE! Get 15 percent off your entire order using the code word SPRINGDROP and get free shipping on all orders over $50. Sale limited to this weekend (March 8-10, 2024).
Visit the Loudwire Merch Store.
'80s Metal Merch
The '80s Metal design features a reworked Loudwire logo with a cloaked, skull-faced figure holding the world in its hand, flashing the horns with its other skeletal hand. There are two color options: a black and silver design or a black and gold design.
It looks like it could be a lost gem from that decade and this is our tribute to that glorious era of metal!
Available products: Red and black T-shirts (sizes S - 4XL), tote bag, coffee mug and wall poster.
To browse or purchase: View the '80s Metal collection at the Loudwire Merch Store.
Designed by Christina Nahas. Follow Christina on Instagram and view more of her work!
Bleghs/Breakdowns '24 Political Campaign Merch
The Bleghs/Breakdowns '24 political campaign slogan is a humorous ode to two of metalcore's most distinct tropes — screaming BLEGH! and playing breakdowns.
Available products: Black T-shirt (sizes S - 4XL), crop top (sizes S - XL), magnets and bumper stickers.
To browse or purchase: View the Bleghs/Breakdowns '24 collection at the Loudwire Merch Store.
Designed by Loudwire.
All Products at the Loudwire Merch Store:
View all of the other products available at the Loudwire Merch Store directly below.
Loudwire Merch Store Items
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff
The Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff