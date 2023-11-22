Do Your Holiday Shopping at the New Loudwire Merch Store

You read that right — Loudwire has a merch store now.

You may be rolling your eyes, but what better way to show your support for our website and identify yourself as a member of the rock and metal community than to wear rock and metal merch? Our team came up with original designs and commissioned real artists to present you with a collection of T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, pins and stickers, and it's all available now.

Plus, we're having a 15 percent off sale to celebrate our grand opening, just in time for Black Friday. Stickers are excluded from the sale, and the offer runs through Cyber Monday. So if you're not sure what to get that music fan in your life for Christmas, we've got you covered with apparel, stocking stuffers, a tree ornament and more.

Plus, if you spend $70, you get free shipping!

One of our favorite designs is an Ozzy Osbourne parody — the "Ozzy's Bar and Grill" design features a bat in a chef's hat with the slogan "If It Flies, It Fries." And that's only one of the ideas we've come up with, so there will be plenty of other items that pay homage to your favorite artists in the future.

We made a video explaining our decision to launch a merch store, which you can check out below. Long story short — your support will help us get back to creating regular content on our YouTube channel, which we've really missed being able to do. We don't have as many resources as we did prior to 2020, so we've had to make some adjustments. And we figured joining the merch world would help us further expand our community.

READ MORE: 2024 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

We've also included images of some of the items currently available in the store, so keep scrolling to see what we've got. Head over to Loudwiremerch.com to see it all, and to get 15 percent off now through Cyber Monday, and please note that shipping is currently only available within the United States.

Thanks for all your support through the years. We wouldn't be here without you, so we want to be able to give you more of what you want!

Big News! Loudwire Has a Merch Store Now

Loudwire Merch Store Items Here's what's currently available in our merch store at loudwiremerch.com. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff