The former Milton, Georgia, home of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington is on sale for $12 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the home and its 80-acre estate below. It is being listed by Cynthia Chandlee of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's.

Rossington, who helped form the legendary Southern rock band in 1964 and was their only remaining original member at the time of his March 2023 death at age 71, lived in the home for 30 years.

The property includes a main and guest house, two barns and a private lake complete with two boat docks. The 7,516 square foot main home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a built-in custom pool and spa and a natural waterfall.

Why Lynyrd Skynyrd Decided to Continue Without Gary Rossington

A month after Rossington's death, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that they had made the difficult decision to continue their touring career. "After much discussion with the band, the families of Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins, and Dale Rossington, the collective has reached unified support," their statement read. "[They] feel that continuing to perform live, and keeping the music alive, is in the best interest of the fans and everyone involved."

In October 2023 the group announced that for the second straight summer they would hit the road with their friends in ZZ Top. The 2024 Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour is scheduled to kick off March 8 in Savannah.