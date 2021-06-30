Guitarist Frank Marino of the Canadian band Mahogany Rush has announced that he's retiring from touring due to an "unexpected" and "debilitating" medical condition. The news came from a statement on his social media.

Mahogany Rush had a series of North American tour dates scheduled for September and October of this year. While Marino didn't reveal any specific details regarding the condition, he said that he's now unable to tour, and there doesn't seem to be a way to recover from whatever is plaguing him.

Read his statement below.

With sorrow I am forced to announce my immediate retirement from touring, and possibly all things related to continuing my career, due to an unexpected and debilitating medical condition which makes it impossible for me to tour. I want to thank all the people who supported me all of the last half-century. I know that many were looking forward to seeing us play this fall and I was looking forward to getting out again and doing more shows, but it now appears that in the absence of a miraculous recovery, my Concert DVD (Live at the Agora) will constitute the last show I will ever have played. I ask any that are believers to include me in their prayers.

Marino formed Mahogany Rush in Montreal in 1970. According to the band's website, his experimentation with LSD when he was young helped form his vision for where he wanted to go musically.

"This experience became the basis of everything that I was to do in music, including the name Mahogany Rush, which was a description I would use to describe a certain sensation that I was having on the trip," Marino said.

They put out 12 studio albums between 1972 and 2000, with Eye of the Storm being the final release.

The guitarist has had a longstanding impact on guitarists of later generations, including Zakk Wylde, who's cited the Mahogany Rush leader as an inspiration.

"When I still listen to Frank Marino from Mahogany Rush and listen to Robin Trower, or [Jimi] Hendrix or John McLaughlin stuff like that I'm still just as inspired and just as blown away by their playing. I still love listening to it all the time," Wylde told Full Metal Jackie a few years back.

"If you hear somebody new, that's great it's just as inspiring as when I hear Frank Marino and stuff that I was listening to when I was 15 years old."