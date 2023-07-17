Mammoth WVH Book Late 2023 Headline Tour Dates With Nita Strauss

After supporting Alter Bridge, Metallica, Motley Crue and Def Leppard and Guns N' Roses at different points this year, Wolfgang Van Halen and his Mammoth WVH band will step up to the headlining spot to finish out the year. The headline runs comes just as the band is preparing to support their sophomore set, aptly titled Mammoth II.

The album is on track for an Aug. 4 release, and by the time that the tour kicks off in November fans should be well acquainted with the new music, allowing Mammoth WVH to work in some of their most recent material with greater ease.

The band already has a hit on their hands with the single "Another Celebration at the End of the World," while "Like a Pastime" and "Take a Bow" have been previewed in advance of the new record, which is due Aug. 4. Pre-orders are currently being taken at this location.

As for the tour, it officially gets underway Nov. 4 in Milwaukee, lasting just over a month with the finale coming Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. Mammoth WVH will have guitar great Nita Strauss and her band supporting them on the run.

All the newly announced headline dates will go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 21) at 10AM local time. Check the Mammoth WVH website for additional ticketing details. You can see all the dates, cities and venues listed below, as well as all of the previously announced shows.

Mammoth WVH 2023 Headline Tour

Nov. 4 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave ^

Nov. 5 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue ^

Nov. 7 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone ^

Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre ^

Nov. 11 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at the Intersection ^

Nov. 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall ^

Nov. 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Beanfield ^

Nov. 15 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live ^

Nov. 17 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom ^

Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre ^

Nov. 19 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live ^

Nov. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater ^

Nov. 22 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House Of Blues ^

Nov. 24 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Ballroom ^

Nov. 25 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Nov. 26 – Austin, Texas @ Emo’s ^

Nov. 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre ^

Nov. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot ^

Nov. 30 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory ^

Dec. 2 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory ^

Dec. 3 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox ^

Dec. 4 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater ^

Dec. 7 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues ^

Dec. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues ^

Dec. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco ^

Previously Announced Mammoth WVH Dates

Aug. 1 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Outer Harbor Event Complex *

Aug. 2 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium #

Aug. 5 – Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors *

Aug. 7 – Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

Aug. 8 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion *

Aug. 10 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Agora Port de Québec *

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Olympic Stadium #

Aug. 12 – Mashantucket, Ct. @ The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *

Aug. 13 – Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena *

Aug. 16 – Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair 2023 *

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium #

Aug. 19 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater *

Aug. 20 – San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

Aug. 22 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre ^

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium #

Aug. 26 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades ^

Aug. 27 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC ^

Aug. 30 – Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theater ^

Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium #

Sept. 3 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 5 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre ^

Sept. 8 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ New Mexico State Fair

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center #

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @Ford Field #

^ Headline Show

* Supporting Alter Bridge

# Supporting Metallica

mammoth wvh 2023 headline tour admat Mammoth WVH loading...